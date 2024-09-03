Open Extended Reactions

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, with the march to that ultimate stage beginning Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens square off at Arrowhead Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The journey to a championship will unfold alongside individual efforts -- the hunt for league MVP and other top awards at the annual NFL Honors extravaganza.

We asked league executives and scouts to sort out who will be holding the hardware when the 2024 season ends. From MVP to Rookies of the Year and top coach, few of the major awards offer a clear consensus at this early stage. The possibilities are endless and enticing.

MVP | OPOY | DPOY | OROY | DROY

Comebacks | Breakouts | Top coach