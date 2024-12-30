Open Extended Reactions

Another year in professional golf has come and gone without the PGA Tour and LIV Golf finding common ground to bring the sport's stars together more often than just the four major championships.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler kept winning and winning on the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm recovered from a slow start to win a title in his first season in LIV Golf, and Xander Schauffele finally broke through in the majors.

Nelly Korda was nearly as dominant as Scheffler on the LPGA Tour, and Lydia Ko accomplished a rare feat in a bounce-back season.

With another Ryder Cup coming in September, there's plenty to look forward to in golf in 2025.

First, let's take a look at the biggest newsmakers in 2024.

The 15-time major champion completed all four rounds in a single PGA Tour event in 2024, finishing 60th at the Masters in April. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational because of illness and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open. Now, the 49-year-old (his birthday is Monday) will be returning from another back surgery heading into the 2025 season.

Yet, there's little debate that Woods remains the biggest needle mover in men's professional golf. He unveiled his Sun Day Red apparel line in February, and he has been working behind the scenes to help shape the game's future as vice chairman of the PGA Tour Enterprises board and a player director on the tour's policy board.

Woods and Rory McIlroy are the biggest names in the new TGL presented by SoFi series, the tech-infused golf circuit that debuts on ESPN and ESPN+ on Jan. 7.

2. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler put together one of the most dominant seasons in PGA Tour history in 2024, earning seven victories on tour, a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and the FedEx Cup at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. His seven victories on tour were the most since Woods in 2007.

For good measure, Scheffler won a second straight Hero World Challenge victory in the Bahamas on Dec. 8, giving him nine wins around the world this year. He had the lowest scoring average on tour (68.65) and finished first in shots gained: total (2.496) and approach (1.269) and was second off the tee (.816).

"There's really only one Tiger, that's just kind of it," Scheffler said. "I'm trying to get the best out of myself and that's really all I'm focused on. I'm not chasing records or chasing history or anything like that, I'm just trying to day in and day out continue to improve a little bit, just go out there and compete, have fun."

Plus, Scheffler was the only PGA Tour golfer whose mugshot went viral in 2024 (more on that below).

Bryson DeChambeau holds the U.S. Open trophy after winning at Pinehurst. David Cannon/Getty Images

The LIV Golf League star completely reshaped his perception among fans and became one of the most popular golfers in the world in 2024. Whether it was engaging with fans on social media or high-fiving them at the course, DeChambeau seemed to be everywhere.

After holding off McIlroy by one stroke with the bunker shot of his life and a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst No. 2 to win his second U.S. Open title in June, DeChambeau appeared on national TV morning shows, "The Pat McAfee Show" and late-night shows, and just about everywhere else in between.

The golfer who was once considered a bit of an outcast on the PGA Tour was suddenly being called the "People's Champ." Millions of fans followed DeChambeau as he attempted to make a hole-in-one over his house in Texas, which he accomplished on the 16th day and 134th shot. The TikTok video of him finally doing has more than 12 million views.

DeChambeau climbed from No. 154 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the start of 2024 to No. 10, despite not receiving OWGR points for his finishes in LIV Golf events.

4. Rory McIlroy

McIlroy's collapse in the final round of the U.S. Open was perhaps his best chance to end a 10-year drought without a major championship victory. He had a two-stroke lead in the final round after moving to 8 under with birdies on Nos. 9, 10, 12 and 13, but then he inexplicably missed putts from 2½ feet on 16 and about 4 feet on 18.

Though that was the moment that will be most remembered from McIlroy's season, he won two times on the PGA Tour and twice on the DP World Tour. He captured his sixth Race to Dubai title as Europe's No. 1 player.

Off the course, attorneys representing McIlroy filed a divorce petition on his behalf in a Florida court in May. But then they withdrew it just before the U.S. Open after he reconciled with his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll.

5. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda won the second major of her career at The Chevron Championship in April. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The women's world No. 1 golfer had quite the heater after the start of the LPGA season, winning in five consecutive starts, including her second major title at the Chevron Championship. Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) and Nancy Lopez (1978) were the only LPGA golfers to also win in five straight.

After winning again at the Mizuho Americas Open in May, Korda cooled off considerably with three straight missed cuts. But then the 26-year-old finished first again at The Annika driven by Gainbridge in November, making her the first women's golfer to win seven times in a season since Yani Tseng in 2011. No other American player had accomplished the feat in a season since Beth Daniel in 1990.

Not surprisingly, Korda won the LPGA Player of the Year. She went 3-1-0 to help the U.S. team win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017. She played golf with WNBA star Caitlin Clark in a pro-am, walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York, and participated in a photoshoot for next year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Not a bad year.

6. Jay Monahan

After a rough year in 2023, in which golfers were blindsided by the PGA Tour's framework agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour, the past 12 months were far less controversial for the PGA Tour commissioner.

That doesn't mean everything was rosy for Monahan in 2024. Some golfers criticized the circuit's decision to reduce field sizes to speed up play and cut back the number of golfers with full-time memberships from the top 125 to top 100 in the FedEx Cup points standings.

Monahan didn't complete a deal with the PIF, although the sides seem closer than ever in getting something done. He did secure a potential $3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group (SSG), a consortium of billionaire sports team owners and others.

On Feb. 7, the tour announced it would distribute about 80% of $930 million worth of initial player equity grants in PGA Tour Enterprises to 36 top golfers based on career performance, results over the past five seasons and Player Impact Program results.

7. Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, continues to spend hundreds of millions (or billions?) on LIV Golf. Tension between the competing circuits seemed to subside this year, with Al-Rumayyan playing golf with Monahan and McIlroy at a DP World Tour pro-am in early October.

Monahan and player directors from the tour's policy board met with Al-Rumayyan in the Bahamas on March 19, one of the first big steps in potentially repairing the splintered sport.

8. Xander Schauffele

If not for Scheffler's continued dominance on tour, Schauffele would undoubtedly be the No. 1 golfer in the world. He picked up his first major championship by winning the PGA Championship by one stroke over DeChambeau at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 19.

About two months later, Schauffele survived the wind and rain at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland to win the Claret Jug with a 2-shot win over Justin Rose and Billy Horschel. He carded a 6-under 65 in the final round.

Schauffele was runner-up in three events, had 15 top-10 finishes and didn't miss a cut in 22 starts on tour in 2024. Just like that, the golfer who seemingly couldn't win a major is now halfway finished with the career Grand Slam.

9. Jon Rahm

The Spanish golfer took more than $100 million to jump to LIV Golf in December 2023, one of the biggest blows the PGA Tour suffered in its battle with the Saudi-backed tour for the best golfers in the world.

After winning four times in 2023, including his second major title at the Masters, Rahm struggled to regain his form in 2024. He won twice on the LIV Golf circuit and won the season-long individual points race. Rahm tied for 45th at the Masters, dealt with a foot injury at the PGA Championship, and withdrew from the U.S. Open because of an infection.

Rahm had a golden opportunity to win the men's competition at the Paris Olympics, but he squandered a four-stroke lead in the final eight holes with a back-nine 39. Scheffler fired a final-round 62 to surge from six shots back. Rahm finished in a tie for fifth, four strokes behind Scheffler.

10. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko shot a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Matt York

The 27-year-old played her way into the LPGA Hall of Fame in Augusta by winning gold at the Paris Olympics. It gave her a career sweep at the Olympics, winning bronze, silver and gold.

After not winning in 2023, the New Zealand native finished first three times this past season, including her third major at The Women's Open at St. Andrews.

Ko is the 35th golfer to enter the LPGA's Hall of Fall and the 25th to do it by earning the required 27 points. Nine women were inducted as honorary members (eight LPGA founders and entertainer Dinah Shore). At 27 years, three months and 17 days, Ko is the youngest player to reach the Hall of Fame status through the current criteria.

11. John Henry

The principal of Fenway Sports Group, a conglomerate that owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Henry told the Boston Globe in July that he was the first American businessman to step up and invest in SSG. He also sold other billionaires on injecting money into the PGA Tour.

SSG invested $1.5 billion in the for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises, with another $1.5 billion possibly coming later. SSG has brought a fresh set of eyes and business acumen to the tour. Monahan announced Dec. 17 that the PGA Tour is hiring a CEO for the first time to work alongside him. Monahan will remain commissioner and will serve on the boards of both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises.

The 38-year-old proved he's not done yet on the PGA Tour when he won a FedEx Cup playoff event at the BMW Championship on Aug. 25. After waiting more than four years for a victory, Bradley has won three times on tour since October 2022.

After being left off the 2023 Ryder Cup team that was thumped by the Europeans in Rome, Bradley was a surprising choice as U.S. captain for next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. He then played his way onto the winning Presidents Cup team. Bradley went 2-1 in helping lead the U.S. to an 18½-11½ win over the International squad in Montreal.

"I don't think I'll ever be more surprised of anything in my entire life," Bradley said of being named Ryder Cup captain. "I had no idea. It took a while for it to sink in. I wasn't fully comfortable with some of the people that were passed over. I have a lot of respect for the people that came before me and people that deserve to be in this position, so that was a heavy thought and moment."

13. Fred Ridley

The Augusta National Golf Club chairman is the caretaker of one of the most famous golf tournaments in the world. At the Masters in April, he said the club supported rollback measures proposed by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and The R&A, which are designed to change equipment testing to ensure that golf balls don't continue to go farther for both amateurs and pros, and hoped the course wouldn't have to cross his redline of 8,000 yards.

In late September, the iconic golf course and the city of Augusta were hit hard by Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 33 people in Georgia and left more than 1 million people without power. Augusta National donated $5 million to support relief efforts in the community, and Ridley later acknowledged that the course suffered "a lot of damage."

14. Mike Whan

After Martin Slumbers stepped down as CEO of The R&A, and Seth Waugh left his position as CEO of the PGA of America, Whan and Ridley are the elder statesmen of the governing bodies of men's golf's four major championships. DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley also stepped down in April and accepted a job with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in his native Canada.

In June, Whan acknowledged that the USGA would weigh this offseason whether to create an exemption category that would make it easier for LIV Golf League players to qualify for the U.S. Open.

On Dec. 4, the USGA and LPGA released new gender policies that stipulated golfers must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female before going through male puberty to compete in LPGA tournaments or the eight USGA championships for women. The policies will go into effect in 2025.

One of the biggest stars in women's professional golf over the past 15 years, Thompson announced May 28 that this past season would be her final one competing full time on the LPGA Tour.

Thompson, a two-time Olympian and seven-time competitor in the Solheim Cup, said she wasn't sure how much golf she would play in the future. The 29-year-old had been contemplating retirement for a few months.

Thompson, a onetime child prodigy, was the youngest golfer to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open -- doing it as a 12-year-old at Pine Needles in 2007 -- and she made the cut in the major as a 14-year-old in 2009. A 15-time winner around the world, Thompson's lone major championship victory came at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

16. Martin Slumbers

The outgoing CEO of The R&A and secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at St. Andrews led a merger with the Ladies' Golf Union and oversaw the modernization of the Rules of Golf in 2019. He was replaced by Mark Darbon, CEO of the Northampton Saints rugby club.

In one of his last news conferences at The Open in July, Slumbers expressed concern about the growing purses in men's professional golf.

Slumbers noted that after a stagnant period from 2016 to 2018, golf participation had increased sharply the past few years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are very encouraging figures, but we have to maintain this momentum," Slumbers said. "To do that, we must have a sustainable business model in the long term. If you look at golf as a pyramid, however strong the pyramid is at the top, it can only be sustained in the long term if the pyramid is equally strong at the base."

17. Stacy Lewis

In her first stint as captain of the U.S. Solheim Cup team in Spain last year, the Europeans retained the cup with a 14-14 tie. But Lewis and her team didn't have to wait long to win it back after a 15½-12½ victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, in September. It was the U.S. squad's first win over the Europeans since 2017.

Lewis was credited with improving the U.S. team's chemistry and instilling more pride in playing for America. She took her golfers on a tour of Washington, D.C., and they met with former President Barack Obama. She embraced analytics in creating lineups and pairings, and used a captain's pick on Thompson in 2023 when others suggested she wasn't playing well enough. Thompson proved her right by going 3-1 in Spain.

Cantlay didn't win in each of his past two seasons on the PGA Tour, but he worked behind the scenes with Woods and others to introduce signature events, smaller fields and fewer full-time cards for members. His (alleged) protest at the 2023 Ryder Cup might have contributed to American golfers being paid for the first time at Bethpage Black next year.

Ranked No. 11 in the world, a cold putter prevented Cantlay from making a charge at DeChambeau and McIlroy in the U.S. Open. Cantlay had four top-10 finishes in 19 starts on tour in 2024.

The LIV Golf CEO and commissioner wasn't as loud or front-facing in the circuit's third season in 2024. He's being replaced as CEO starting next year -- the Saudis hired Scott O'Neil to take over.

Earlier this month, Norman told WISH-TV in Indianapolis that he'll still have some role at LIV Golf going forward.

"I've seen it come from a business model on paper to giving birth on the golf course to where it is today," Norman said. "So, I will always be -- is there going to be a new CEO? Yes. There will be a new CEO. I'm fine with that. Will I always have a place and be involved with LIV to some capacity? Yes, I'll always have that. Because the impact that has been created in the game of golf by LIV, I've had a small, small piece of that, which I'm proud of."

After Norman wasn't invited to the Masters in 2023, he obtained his own badges and attended the Wednesday practice round in April, which caused a bit of a stir on the grounds. A three-time runner-up at the Masters, it was Norman's first visit to Augusta National since 2021.

Nick Dunlap won the 2024 American Express tournament while he was still an amateur. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

By winning The American Express in January, he became the first amateur in 33 years -- since Phil Mickelson at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open -- to capture a PGA Tour victory. He beat Christiaan Bezuidenhout by one stroke while playing on a sponsor exemption.

Dunlap turned pro during his sophomore season at Alabama and won again on tour at the Barracuda Championship in July, becoming the first golfer to win on tour as an amateur and professional in the same season. He had four top 10s and seven top 25s in 23 starts on tour.

At 20 years, 11 months and 12 days, Dunlap became the second-youngest player to be named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Jordan Spieth was 20 years and two months old when he won the award in 2013.

21. Mollie Marcoux Samaan

She'll step down as LPGA commissioner on Jan. 9. Her final year leading the circuit was marked by its failure to get fans to the opening round of the Solheim Cup in Virginia. Thousands of fans were left stranded at parking lots, causing many to miss the ceremonial opening tee shots.

Though purses and amenities such as healthcare and travel stipends improved tremendously during her tenure of three-plus years, Marcoux Samaan was criticized for not doing enough to help the LPGA take advantage of surging interest in women's sports.

Liz Moore, the LPGA's chief legal and technology officer, is serving as interim commissioner until a search for Samaan's replacement is finalized.

22. Bryan Gillis

The most shocking day of the golf season centered on a Louisville Metro Police Department sergeant, who arrested Scheffler outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second-round tee time in the PGA Championship.

Traffic had been stopped in the area following a fatal traffic accident in the early morning hours on May 17. Scheffler was handcuffed and booked after what he described as a misunderstanding. A police report indicated Gillis was dragged "to the ground" and suffered "pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist" after the car "accelerated forward."

Scheffler faced charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. The assault charge was a felony; the others were misdemeanors.

After an investigation, Gillis was disciplined for not turning on his body-cam recorder, and charges against Scheffler were dropped.

Scheffler posted a 5-under 66 in the second round of the PGA Championship to remain in contention for another victory, before being undone by a 2-over 73 on Saturday, his worst score in 266 days. Scheffler rebounded to post a 6-under 65 in the final round to tie for eighth.

The Englishman performed so well in his first stint as European Ryder Cup team captain that he was invited back to lead the squad's efforts in defending the cup at Bethpage Black.

The Europeans have won five of the past seven matches but haven't won on foreign soil since a 14½-13½ victory at Medinah Country Club in Illinois in 2012.

The Europeans already have a rallying cry: They're playing for honor and not money like the bloody Americans. Donald has already indicated that LIV Golf players will be welcome to play on his squad, which means Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and others could compete if they're in good standing with the DP World Tour.

"These guys really love playing for Luke, and they're going to love coming into Bethpage and try to shut up the fans," Bradley said. "It's a very unifying thing to be on a team and come into a hostile environment."

Kim's surprising return from a 12-year hiatus from professional golf was one of the biggest stories of the year, but his performance in LIV Golf didn't match the hype after such a long layoff.

Kim, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour from 2008 to 2010, competed as a season-long wild card and wasn't part of a team. He didn't finish better than 36th in a LIV Golf event and was last among players with at least four starts in the season-long points race.

Kim told LIV Golf's David Feherty in an interview that he dealt with numerous injuries, including spinal fusion surgery, addiction and "very dark demons" during his long exile from golf.

The English golfer ended a two-year drought without a victory by carding a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the Aramco Team Series event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

Seeing Hull signing autographs for kids at the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club -- with a cigarette dangling from her lips -- was one of the indelible images of the year. Some fans started referring to her as the "female John Daly."

"I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped," Hull told reporters at the U.S. Women's Open. "And I wanted to stop vaping, and even though smoking is not better than vaping, it's just you can vape indoors all the time. I thought if I smoke, I'm going to go outside and smoke a cigarette."