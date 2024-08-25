Lydia Ko reflects on her terrific August with an Olympic gold medal and a win at the Women's Open on Sunday. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Lydia Ko captured her third major title -- and first in eight years -- by breaking free from a logjam of world-class talent to win the Women's Open at the home of golf Sunday, capping a summer when she also took gold at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old rolled in a left-to-right birdie putt at the storied 18th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews to shoot 3-under 69 and then had to wait to finish ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda, defending champion Lilia Vu and two-time champion Jiyai Shin.

That quartet of past or present No. 1s shared the lead at one point down the stretch of an engrossing final round played in cold, blustery and wet conditions before ending in sunshine.

Lydia Ko, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, captures the Women's Open at St. Andrews on Sunday for her third career major title. "They're all special in their own way," she said. "... It's so surreal." Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Ko had already finished her round and was waiting near the 18th green, doing stretches while wearing ear muffs, when Vu lined up a 20-foot putt for birdie that needed to go in to force a playoff. It came up short, and Vu ultimately made bogey to shoot 73 and drop to 5 under overall alongside Korda (72), Shin (74) and Ruoning Yin (70) in a four-way tie for second place.

Ko covered her face with her hands and wept in the embrace of her caddie after what she described as a "Cinderella-like story" over the past two weeks.

"This is almost too good to be true," she said at the trophy presentation.

It's been a golden summer for Ko, who qualified for the Hall of Fame by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and now has the ultimate prize in the sport -- a major championship title at the home of golf.

Her last major came at the Chevron Championship in 2016. A year earlier, she won the Evian Championship as an 18-year-old prodigy.

Ko was asked what feels better: an Olympic gold medal, her first two majors or winning a third at St. Andrews?

"It's kind of like saying, 'Do you like your mother better or your father better?'" Ko responded, eliciting laughter from the crowd around the 18th green. "They are all special in their own way."

Korda, seeking a second major title of a dominant 2024, started the final round two shots back of Shin, the champion from 2008 and 2012. By her 10th hole, Korda was in the outright lead after three birdies in a four-hole stretch and then was two strokes clear as Shin and Vu toiled at the start of the back nine in miserable weather.

A turning point came at the par-5 14th, which Ko birdied and Korda later doubled after flying the green and underhitting her chip back onto the green.

Ko played the par-4 17th, the famous Road Hole, impressively. She hit hybrid to 20 feet and had two putts for par. She then hit a wedge shot close at No. 18 before draining the pressure putt.

Korda was up on the 17th green and heard the cheers for Ko, just before making bogey after hitting her second into the Road Hole bunker.

Korda needed eagle at the last -- she could only make par -- leaving Vu as the only player able to deny Ko the perfect end to what has proved a perfect summer.

"Here I am as a three-time major champion," Ko said. "It's so surreal."