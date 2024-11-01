Open Extended Reactions

A league that promotes parity is loving the 2024 season.

Each team has at least seven games in the books entering Week 9, and 19 teams have at least four wins. Six of those teams -- the Denver Broncos (5-3), Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), Atlanta Falcons (5-3), Chicago Bears (4-3), Minnesota Vikings (5-2) and Washington Commanders (6-2) -- missed the postseason a year ago.

Three out of eight division leaders hold just a half-game lead. At almost the halfway point of the season, 67 games have been decided by seven points or fewer, the most ever at this point in a season.

All right, enough with the numbers. There's plenty of football to play, which means plenty of bad football, too. Several teams are putting out ugly product on Sundays.

Save a few clear-cut favorites, surprises are coming in several divisions. And yet, early candidates for Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9 are in.

ESPN marked the occasion by talking to a number of NFL executives, attempting to gauge where insiders believe the division races are headed, as well as the two teams that will still be playing football in February

