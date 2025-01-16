Open Extended Reactions

In the 14 years I've covered the NFL draft, one statement from a general manager has stuck with me: "Smart teams scout ahead."

The 2025 NFL draft might be more than three months away, but that doesn't mean teams aren't already preparing for the 2026 draft. The best front offices prepare for future classes to inform their decisions on the upcoming one. Teams knew the 2025 draft class was weak at quarterback, so they loaded up in 2024 by selecting six signal-callers in the first 12 picks.

Lack of quarterback star power shouldn't be an issue in 2026. But don't bank on Texas' Arch Manning definitely being in this class. The nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning is talented, but he might start two seasons in college before entering the NFL, which would put Arch in the 2027 draft class. The expanded College Football Playoff has also altered the entry deadline. While most players had to declare by the standard Jan. 15 deadline for the 2025 class, players in the CFP National Championship game have until Jan. 24 to make a decision. So the 2026 class could still change as a result.

Who are the top names to know for next year? Let's dive in and take a first look at the class of 2026.

Quarterbacks