          2025 NFL free agency signings: Ranking best deals, contracts

          • Seth WalderMar 20, 2025, 10:40 AM
              Seth Walder is an analytics writer at ESPN, specializing in quantitative analysis.

          Of the 60-plus NFL free agent signings and trades Seth Walder has evaluated this offseason, only a few earned coveted "A" grades. We have broken out the nine free agent signings that Walder really liked this offseason -- the 2025 deals he felt were best from a team-based perspective. Then we asked him to order those deals, with his favorites at the top. But we also added a signing at the bottom that wasn't originally graded as an A but now hits that mark after further evaluation.

          To determine each grade, Walder evaluated deals based on multiple factors, including on-field impact, salary cap implications, player value/age and the context of a team's short- and long-term outlook. How large is the effect of this decision, and how sure are we it's a good or bad choice? How does this affect a team's chance to win the Super Bowl, either this season or in the future?

          Check out Walder's favorite free agent deals and his analysis on all the top signings, which has been adapted from our original piece.

          Jump to:
          Five A grades | Four A- grades
          B+ grade that should have been an A

          A GRADES