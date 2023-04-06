Jason Fitz is not entertaining the possibility of the Jets being the AFC East favorites, even if they have Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. (1:10)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets added a former Green Bay Packers quarterback Thursday, but not the one everyone has been expecting.

While continuing trade talks for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets signed one of his former backups, Tim Boyle, to a one-year contract, a source confirmed.

Boyle, 28, who finished last season on the Chicago Bears' roster, will be reunited with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They overlapped for the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Green Bay, where Hackett served as the coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

Boyle joins former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, a former practice-squad player, in the Jets' quarterback room. Wilson will be the No. 2 quarterback, coach Robert Saleh said last week at the annual league meetings. Boyle provides veteran depth and familiarity with the system, which will help in the installation of the new offense.

Saleh carried three quarterbacks in each of his first two seasons, so it's not unusual for them to add a veteran. Essentially, Boyle replaces Mike White, who signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent. Backup Joe Flacco remains unsigned.

Boyle spent three seasons with the Packers, making the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky. Playing behind Rodgers, the NFL MVP in 2020, he attempted only four passes during his time in Green Bay. Nevertheless, he made a strong impression on Rodgers.

The Jets have signed QB Tim Boyle, right, who at one time was Aaron Rodgers' backup with the Packers for three seasons. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

"He's just a special guy," Rodgers told Green Bay reporters in 2021, when Boyle was preparing for his first career start as a member of the Detroit Lions. "I watched him grow and develop over the years with us, not just as a person, but as a player. He's got a big-time arm, and he's very athletic, as well."

Boyle lost all three starts for the Lions in 2021, completing 61 of 94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He was released in the 2022 preseason and was eventually signed by the Bears on Nov. 30. He appeared in only one game for the Bears, throwing two interceptions in mop-up duty in the final game of the season.

NFL Network first reported the agreement with the Jets.