Former Chicago Bears general manager Phil Emery, who has been the Atlanta Falcons' senior personnel executive since 2021, announced his retirement Friday.

Emery had been the Bears' general manager from 2012 to 2014, when his draft picks included Alshon Jeffery, Kyle Long and Kyle Fuller. He also traded for wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Emery spent the majority of his NFL time with Atlanta. He was the franchise's director of scouting from 2004 to 2008, drafting receiver Roddy White in 2005 and quarterback Matt Ryan in 2008.

After the 2009 draft, Emery left the Falcons to become the Kansas City Chiefs' director of scouting until 2011 before being hired by the Bears in his one stint as a general manager.

After Chicago, he returned to Atlanta, where he became a national scout before being named senior personnel executive soon after the Falcons hired current general manager Terry Fontenot.

"Phil has impacted so many during his career, and he'll undoubtedly have a lasting effect on us," Fontenot said in a statement. "We're highly appreciative of what he's brought to the organization throughout the years and wish him well in retirement."