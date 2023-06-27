Dan Orlovsky explains why the presence of Breece Hall should give the Jets pause about going after Dalvin Cook. (1:22)

Tight end Tyler Conklin believes there's "plenty of room" for Dalvin Cook in the Jets' backfield if his former teammate is interested in signing to play with New York.

Conklin was asked about the possibility of the Jets adding the four-time Pro Bowl running back, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't dismiss the idea of the Jets' interest in Cook earlier this month when he said the Jets would "turn the stones over on that one," while ultimately saying the decision would be general manager Joe Douglas to make.

Cook also has been liking social media posts linking him to several teams, such as the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and the Jets.

"There's plenty of room. We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl," Conklin said. "Me and Dalvin were basically locker mates my first couple years, and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?

"That'd be a special backfield with Breece [Hall] and Dalvin and the rookie (Israel Abanikanda) and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don't know. That's a lot of running backs, but I think that'd be special, especially in this outside zone scheme."

The Jets also have running back Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 300 yards as a rookie last season. Hall is returning from a torn ACL, which prematurely ended his rookie season. He still led the Jets with 463 yards even though he only played in seven games.

Cook seemed to agree with Conklin's sentiment, reacting to a video of his former teammate's comments.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Sunday at his football camp in New Jersey that it "would be cool" if Cook joined the team as he has been a fan of the running back since cheering for him when he played at Florida State as Wilson was a Seminoles fan growing up.

"Obviously, I'd love to add someone with that talent, but the front office is going to make the right decision," he said. "Dalvin has to do what's best for him. I'm just speaking on my love for him and how he plays the game. Obviously, you know I'd love to play with someone like that."

The Jets have added several veteran offensive players this offseason after trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, including wide receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb.

Cook, meanwhile, appears to be keeping all options open in his first foray into free agency. Since being released, he has said in interviews that he's in no rush to sign but is looking to join a team where he will be valued, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that a potential teaming with fellow free agent DeAndre Hopkins would be "epic for the NFL" and told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Dolphins' running scheme would be the "perfect fit" for him.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.