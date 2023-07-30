ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions Pro Bowl offensive tackle Penei Sewell didn't participate in Saturday's practice after entering the concussion protocol.

Sewell was present in team gear but won't return until Wednesday at the earliest, coach Dan Campbell said.

"He's doing good," Campbell said Sunday. "He was good yesterday. So moving right along, just trying to be safe and smart."

Sewell earned his first career Pro Bowl selection last season as a Super Bowl replacement for Philadelphia's Lane Johnson. Sewell became the first Lions Pro Bowler at offensive tackle since Lomas Brown in 1995 after surrendering only 1.5 sacks in 2022.

During Friday's practice, Campbell lauded Sewell as one of their foundational pieces, describing him as a "man on a mission" as he enters Year 3.

"I set high goals for me, and I have high expectations for myself. He knows that, the team knows that, and I just try to work at that each and every day," Sewell told reporters Friday. "Everyone knows the everyday battles, so coming out here putting the pads on, putting the helmet on. But you gotta put that behind you, because there's a bigger preference than myself, which is the team."