Yes, every NFL team wants to win in 2023. But savvy franchises also keep an eye to the future and set themselves up for long-term success. Which teams will continue to pile up wins and show steady improvement over the next few years? In our annual Future Power Rankings, we focused on the next three seasons (2023 through 2025) and stacked all 32 clubs' longer-term expectations.

To do so, we asked our panel of experts -- Dan Graziano, Louis Riddick and Seth Walder -- to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability/capital, front office and coaching using this scale:

100: A+ (Elite)

90: A (Great)

80: B (Very good)

70: C (Average)

60: D (Very bad)

50 and below: F (Disastrous)

After averaging the results from the panelists, each of the five categories was weighted to create the overall score: roster (30%), quarterback (20%), draft (15%), front office (15%) and coaching (20%). The result is a comprehensive ranking based on how well each team is positioned for the future. Our experts then picked out reasons for optimism, reasons to worry and crucial stats to know for every franchise.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Note: Overall scores are rounded to the nearest tenth of a point, and tied teams are listed alphabetically.