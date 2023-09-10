BALTIMORE -- Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre suffered a chest injury during the second quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Pitre was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury occurred when the Ravens faced a third-and-10 from the Texans' 42-yard line with 13 minutes remaining and the Ravens leading, 7-0. Pitre blitzed off the edge, hit Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and forced an incompletion.

Pitre went to Houston's medical tent for evaluation but went to the Texans locker room shortly afterward. He finished with two tackles and three quarterback pressures.