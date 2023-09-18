Dallas Cowboys assistant coach and former NFL player Sharrif Floyd has been released from the hospital after fainting on the sideline during Sunday's game.

Floyd collapsed on the sideline during the third quarter of the Cowboys' 30-10 home victory over the New York Jets. He was able to leave the field under his own power and went to the training room for further evaluation.

"Absolutely it was scary," head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. "And I didn't see it right away but by the time I got there he was alert, knew what was going on and so forth. Obviously we took the high level of caution but he's home. He actually was in the office earlier so just going to work from home today. They're going to check on a couple more things and we'll check on him [Tuesday]."

Floyd, 32, is in his first season as an assistant defensive line coach and defensive quality control coach.

The plan is for Floyd to work from home Monday and return to team facilities Tuesday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

"Right now everything is checking out well," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday.

Floyd was a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. The defensive tackle recorded 95 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 44 games (24 starts) with the Vikings from 2013 to 2016.

Reuters contributed to this story.