WATFORD, England -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled receiver Zay Jones out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at London's Wembley Stadium with a right knee injury, two days after head coach Doug Pederson described his chances of playing as a long shot.

In addition, receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (quad) will be a game-time decision but Pederson said "we're optimistic that he can [play]."

It's the second consecutive game Jones will miss due to the injury, which he sustained in the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pederson said earlier in the week that's possible Jones could play against Buffalo on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jones has five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown this season. He set career highs in catches (82) and receiving yards (823) in his first season in Jacksonville in 2022.

Agnew has five catches for 54 yards and is averaging 15.8 yards on four punt returns and 23 yards on four returns. Rookie Parker Washington, who has yet to be active this season, likely would take over return duties.

Pederson also said on Wednesday that linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had surgery to implant two screws in his fractured right thumb, would not make the trip to London. He was injured in last Sunday's 37-17 home loss to the Houston Texans. He has started every game this season and has 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.