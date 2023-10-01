Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues hot start with touchdown pass vs. Steelers

The No. 2 pick stays hot to start his career.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud started the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers by leading a 12-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 2-yard Stroud touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins.

The Texans' offense marched down the field as it took only six plays to get into the Steelers' red zone, highlighted by a 27-yard pass from Stroud to running back Dameon Pierce.

Stroud initially capped the drive with a 5-yard scramble for a touchdown on third-and-3 from the Steelers' 3-yard line. But the call was overturned, and the referees threw a few flags on the next few plays.

The Texans' offense had a false start. Stroud threw a touchdown to Pierce after the flag, but there was another flag. Two plays later, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for defensive pass interference on a pass from Stroud to tight end Brevin Jordan.

Two plays later, a touchdown pass from Stroud, his fifth of the year versus no interceptions.