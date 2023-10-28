Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey from injured reserve Saturday, paving the way for him to make his season debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released in the corresponding roster move.

Ramsey injured his left meniscus on the second day of training camp in July, and underwent surgery the next day. He spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve, but his 21-day activation window was opened Oct. 18. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday that Miami expected Ramsey to play against the Patriots, and Ramsey responded that there was a "chance" he would.

"I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play," he wrote on social media. "I won't play if I feel any less than GREAT."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was noncommittal Friday when asked whether Ramsey would start, along with fellow cornerback Xavien Howard, who is dealing with a groin injury.

Both players are officially listed as questionable for Sunday, as McDaniel insists the team wants to exercise caution when it comes to its star cornerback tandem.

"With those two individuals, I have a very good working relationship with them and we communicate very well," he said. "So they both know what they mean to the team and what their desire to play, if they put themselves in harm's way, what it can do to the team ... and that's an earned right because they're not just telling me, they've shown me they know how to prepare.

"They know what it's like to feel right and they know that we have guys that we've really depended on all year, fortunately, that are able to make plays and orchestrate the defense if they're unable to. Obviously, we'd love to have them both. I'm prepared for either scenario for both players and I really don't have a clue if they're going to play or not. Which is fun, right?"

The Dolphins also downgraded safety Jevon Holland to out as he remains in concussion protocol. Wide receiver River Cracraft, whose 21-day activation window began Wednesday, was also ruled out for Sunday's game.

At 5-2, Miami leads the AFC East by a half-game over the Buffalo Bills, who won Thursday night. A win over the Patriots would secure a season sweep of the division rival.