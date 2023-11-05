Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- For an offense that has lacked explosive plays, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson delivered a big one in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

His 64-yard touchdown run helped give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 6:06 remaining in the first half.

Center David Andrews and right guard Sidy Sow opened the initial hole, then Stevenson made safety Percy Butler miss before turning up the field. With wide receiver Jalen Reagor staying locked on his block, Stevenson was never touched as he raced into the end zone.

The Patriots entered the day ranked 31st in the NFL in points per game (14.7 average) and a main reason why has been the lack of big plays.

It looked like it would be more of the same Sunday when the team fell behind 10-0, and at one point, quarterback Mac Jones was barking at teammates after a three-and-out. But linebacker Jahlani Tavai's forced fumble changed the complexion of the game. The Patriots scored their first touchdown three plays later -- as Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for 14 yards -- before Stevenson's big TD run.

Stevenson's 64-yard jaunt was the Patriots' longest rushing touchdown since Damien Harris' 64-yard run at the Bills on Dec. 6, 2021.