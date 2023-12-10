Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown reeled off a massive play for his first career touchdown.

Brown turned a short screen pass into a 54-yard touchdown with 6:31 left in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The rookie out of Illinois is in his second game back from a hamstring injury that had him on injured reserve. In his first offensive snap of the game, Brown turned a pass that was 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage, per NFL Next Gen, and streaked down the right sideline with nobody in front of him. Brown juked a defender inside the 10-yard line to ensure that he scored the game's first points.