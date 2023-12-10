        <
        >

          Bengals' Jake Browning, Chase Brown hook up on 54-yard TD vs. Colts

          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterDec 10, 2023, 06:31 PM
            Close
              Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports. He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs. A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).
            Follow on X

          CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown reeled off a massive play for his first career touchdown.

          Brown turned a short screen pass into a 54-yard touchdown with 6:31 left in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

          The rookie out of Illinois is in his second game back from a hamstring injury that had him on injured reserve. In his first offensive snap of the game, Brown turned a pass that was 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage, per NFL Next Gen, and streaked down the right sideline with nobody in front of him. Brown juked a defender inside the 10-yard line to ensure that he scored the game's first points.