The Minnesota Vikings are optimistic about receiver Justin Jefferson's chances of making a quick recovery from the chest injury that sidelined him after 13 snaps Sunday during the team's 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Doctors ruled out any significant internal injuries during a quick trip to a local hospital and Jefferson returned to Minnesota with the team Sunday night. As a result, coach Kevin O'Connell said: "I consider Justin day-to-day with a good chance to hopefully be with us playing on Saturday in Cincinnati."

Jefferson had just returned from a seven-game absence caused by a right hamstring injury suffered in Week 5. After leaping to make his second catch of Sunday's game with 9:54 remaining in the second quarter, he absorbed a hard hit in the back from Raiders safety Marcus Epps.

"He's doing pretty well today," O'Connell said of Jefferson. "It's just a matter of continuing to monitor any potential things that could arise."

O'Connell, however, was not ready to announce who would be throwing passes Saturday to Jefferson. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens replaced starter Josh Dobbs in the fourth quarter Sunday and led the Vikings on their only scoring drive, completing 9 of 13 passes for 83 yards.

Mullens would appear to be the likeliest choice, but O'Connell said: "It's just a matter of dialogue with the staff and making sure that everybody understands where I would like to go with the decision, and then the communication with the players."

In other injury news, O'Connell said it is "up in the air" whether right tackle Brian O'Neill (left ankle) or running back Alexander Mattison (right ankle) would be able to practice and play this week. Right guard Ed Ingram, who missed the first game of his career Sunday because of a hip injury, has a good chance to return this week, O'Connell said.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who has made a quick recovery from compartment syndrome in his right leg, will have his 21-day practice window opened this week or next, O'Connell said.