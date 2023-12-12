What loss to Giants did to Packers' momentum, playoff odds

Malik Heath makes an impressive snag and breaks the plain to give the Packers a lead late in the fourth quarter. (0:41)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Technically, the Green Bay Packers didn't lose their hold on the final playoff spot in the NFC. Their grip just got a little weaker.

But they might have lost something almost as important: Momentum.

That's what could happen when a Packers team that was coming off a three-game winning streak -- that included victories over two division leaders (Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs) -- suffers a 24-22 loss to a 4-8 New York Giants team that started a backup quarterback in front of plenty of empty seats at MetLife Stadium.

It left the Packers having to answer questions about how something like that happened and what impact it could have on the final month of the regular season when they play a couple of division rivals they're battling for a playoff spot.

"Eff it," Packers cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon said. "Move on. You know what I'm saying. We've got another game. Tampa's going to come in wanting to play. A must-win game."

While the Packers remain in the No. 7 seed -- the final spot -- in the NFC playoff picture, they're now one of six teams in the conference with a 6-7 record instead of being tied with the Minnesota Vikings (who currently own the No. 6 seed) with a 7-6 record. Of the Packers' four remaining opponents, the Vikings are the only team with a winning record.

But as coach Matt LaFleur pointed out after Monday night's loss, that might not matter if the Packers play like this again.

"I think our team learned a valuable lesson in terms [of], you don't play your best, it doesn't matter who you're playing, where you're playing 'em, when you're playing -- you're not going to win the game," LaFleur said.

The Packers entered the game with a 68% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics. That would have spiked to 76% with a win. Instead, they dropped to 47% heading into Sunday's game (1 p.m. ET, CBS) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- another one of the NFC's 6-7 teams.

Perhaps this is what former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had in mind when he cautioned last week on The Pat McAfee Show to not "crown" Jordan Love yet. While Rodgers has praised and supported Love at every turn, he warned that it could put too much pressure on Love if praise is heaped on him too early.

Sure enough, Love reverted to his early-season turnover phase by losing a fumble and throwing an interception. While he closed the game strongly with a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Malik Heath that gave the Packers a 22-21 lead with 1:33 to play -- his fourth go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a game this season -- they might never have been in that situation had Love not turned it over on consecutive second-quarter possessions.

"Another game we didn't start out fast enough. Offensively, didn't put up any points right away," said Love, who finished 25-of-39 for 218 yards with one touchdown. "Obviously losing the turnover battle was critical in this game, didn't help us out. A lot of things to just look at the film and learn and grow from."

There were mistakes and miscues abound.

The Giants snuffed out the Packers' two-point try after the go-ahead touchdown, easily stopping an end around by receiver Jayden Reed (who already had a rushing touchdown in the game).

"It's just obviously a bad call," LaFleur, the Packers' playcaller, admitted.

Nixon had at least two costly plays. He fumbled a punt return in the third quarter. He initially muffed the punt and recovered it. His mistake was trying to get back up and run with it, which was when the ball came loose again. The Giants' offense proceeded to turn that into a touchdown.

"You can't do that," LaFleur said. "You're kind of in a panic mode anyways when you muff the ball. You regather that, and just not the smartest play in that situation."

Nixon was in coverage on Wan'Dale Robinson's 32-yard catch on the Giants' final drive that set up the game-winning field goal.

"We've just got to play better," Nixon said. "Simple as that, starting with me. I think I played like sh--, honestly. So, look at the film on the plane and get to work."

Another recurring problem doomed the Packers. The Giants rushed for 209 yards, including 86 by running back Saquon Barkley and 71 by quarterback Tommy DeVito, to become the fourth team to rush for 200-plus yards against the Packers this season.

"Everything's still in front of us at the end of the day," Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "Definitely frustrated over the loss, but looking at the big picture, everything is still in front of us. You gotta show up. You gotta show up next week. We got a tough opponent in the Buccaneers coming next week, and they're fighting for the same thing we're fighting for. It's gonna be a hell of a game and we gotta show up."