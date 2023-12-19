        <
          Panthers release four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterDec 19, 2023, 06:46 PM
              David Newton is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Carolina Panthers. Newton began covering Carolina in 1995 and came to ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter before joining NFL Nation in 2013. You can follow Newton on Twitter at @DNewtonespn.
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have released outside linebacker Justin Houston to give the four-time Pro Bowl selection a chance to sign with a playoff contender.

          Houston, 34, has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since Nov. 4. In seven games for the Panthers (2-12) he had half a sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

          Houston has 111.5 career sacks in 12 seasons. He signed a one-year deal with Carolina in August primarily to play for then-head coach Frank Reich, who was fired after a 1-10 start.

          The plan was for Houston to be a complementary player opposite two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns in Carolina's 3-4 scheme. That never materialized after Houston had a resurgent 2022 season for the Baltimore Ravens with 9.5 sacks.

          Any team that wants to acquire Houston on waivers would owe him just $194K for the rest of this season, as his deal with Carolina was a minimum salary with a $4.835 million signing bonus.

          ESPN's Field Yates contributed to this report.