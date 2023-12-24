Open Extended Reactions

Despite being ruled out for his second straight game due to a concussion, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has begun to make some progress, and there is optimism he could be ready to play next week at home against the Tennessee Titans, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, listed as questionable for Sunday with a calf injury, is expected to play against the Browns, according to a source.

Stroud suffered a concussion in the team's 30-6 Week 14 loss to the New York Jets and remained in the protocol after missing Week 15 against the Titans.

When asked earlier this week whether Stroud's injury could end his season, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, "No."

Quarterback Case Keenum started in place of Stroud, who didn't practice Wednesday, during the Texans' 19-16 overtime win last week against the Titans.

Collins put in three limited practices this week. He leads the team in catches (60) and receiving yards (1,004) and is second with six receiving touchdowns.

The Texans enter the week one game behind the Browns (9-5) in a crowded AFC wild-card playoff picture. At 8-6, they currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the AFC. They're also in a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South.