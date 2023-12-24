Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Now Justin Jefferson is really back.

The Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver caught his first touchdown Sunday since Week 4, a diving 29-yard snag in the corner of the end zone to pull the Vikings within 17-14 against the Detroit Lions just before halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jefferson missed seven games after injuring his right hamstring in Week 5, and his return in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders was cut short by a chest bruise. He played a full game in Week 15 at the Cincinnati Bengals but did not score.

But quarterback Nick Mullens focused on him during a two-minute drill after fellow receiver Jordan Addison had departed with an ankle injury. Jefferson caught passes of 22 and 29 yards on the drive before the scoring reception. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the touchdown had a 21% completion probability, the lowest of any of the 29 receiving touchdowns in his career.