New York Jets, Breece Hall score on 21-yard TD pass from Trevor Siemian

CLEVELAND -- The New York Jets' opening drive of the game Thursday night ended in a peculiar place -- the end zone.

Running back Breece Hall scored on a 21-yard reception to make it a 7-7 game against the Cleveland Browns, marking the Jets' first opening-drive touchdown of the season. That's right, it took 16 games to accomplish a feat that most teams do on a fairly regular basis.

It came on a third-and-6 play. The Jets emptied the backfield, with Hall split wide to the left and moving in motion at the snap. He caught a drag route and left Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in his dust.

When Hall scores, good things happen for the Jets. They're 10-1 when he records a touchdown.