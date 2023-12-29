Ja'Marr Chase says "nothing" worries him about the Chiefs' secondary ahead of the Bengals' showdown vs. Kansas City on Sunday. (0:30)

CINCINNATI -- The status of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase remains uncertain ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Chase was limited at practice for the second straight day, coach Zac Taylor said on Friday afternoon. Taylor said Chase will continue to be monitored over the next 48 hours as he attempts to come back from a right shoulder injury.

However, Taylor added that Chase completed his designated workload for the week.

"He did the things we asked him to do," Taylor said Friday.

The third-year player out of LSU missed the team's 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he suffered the shoulder injury in a Week 15 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings. He initially tried to play through the issue but was unable to continue.

On Thursday, Chase said his availability hinges on him "making that decision" on whether to face Kansas City as the Bengals try to remain in playoff contention. Cincinnati (8-7) is one four teams with an identical record as the Indianapolis Colts, who currently hold the seventh and final seed in the AFC. The Bengals are currently out of the playoff picture based on tiebreakers.

Chase said that several factors will determine whether he will be able to face Cincinnati's AFC rivals.

"Future references for myself, my body, you know what I'm saying?" Chase said on Thursday. "[A] mindset thing. So it's really all of the above."

The two-time Pro Bowler also had some barbed comments for Cincinnati's opponent. Kansas City and the Bengals have met in the past two AFC Championship Games. Cincinnati won the first matchup in January 2022, while Kansas City eliminated the Bengals from the playoffs last season.

Taylor said that he heard Chase's comments saying Kansas City lacked superstars in the secondary, while conceding that L'Jarius Sneed is a good cornerback.

Taylor, who has long allowed players to express themselves freely, didn't take issue with Chase's comments.

"Ja'Marr's a confident guy," said Taylor, who also noted the star receiver's work ethic.

However, the Cincinnati coach did have a different take on a Kansas City defense that is third in the NFL in fewest points allowed per drive.

"Those aren't things I would say," Taylor said. "I think it's one of the best defenses in the league. Players sometimes talk and get themselves riled up. That's just how it goes."

Sneed's availability is also uncertain. A calf injury kept him out of practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bengals will regain the services of one of their best defensive players. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will return from injured reserve after he missed the minimum four games with an ankle injury.

"He's been a really quality player for us," Taylor said. "Brings a lot of energy to the table. So we're excited to get him back."