KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hip injury.

The Chiefs might also play against the Bengals without their top two running backs, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and top cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. All were listed as questionable for Week 17 on the Chiefs' final injury report of the week -- Pacheco with a concussion, Edwards-Helaire with an illness and Sneed with a calf injury.

The Chiefs also listed wide receiver Mecole Hardman as questionable to play. Hardman is on the injured reserve list and must be activated to the active roster by Saturday if he is going to play.

Toney also missed last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is second among Chiefs wide receivers in catches with 27.

Pacheco practiced for the first time this week on Friday but needs to be cleared from the concussion protocol before he could play on Sunday. Edwards-Helaire missed the week's final two practice sessions while Sneed didn't practice all week.

Playing without Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire would be particularly problematic for the Chiefs. Their other top running back, Jerick McKinnon, is on injured reserve and won't be available against the Bengals.

That would leave the Chiefs with La'Mical Perine as the only running back on the active roster. Perine spent most of the season on the practice squad.

The Chiefs also have two backs on their practice squad, Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram.