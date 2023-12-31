Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase plans to test his injured shoulder in pregame to see how it feels, but there is optimism he will return to action Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chase, who missed last week's 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, was limited at practice Thursday and Friday, but coach Zac Taylor said Chase completed his designated workload for the week. Thursday's practice marked his first involvement in practice since he suffered a right shoulder injury in the Week 15 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 16.

Chase is officially listed as questionable to play.

If he plays, Chase will have a chance to back up some of the strong words he aimed at Kansas City's defense this week, including saying nothing stands out about the Chiefs' secondary and that they lack a shutdown cornerback.

Chase said he knows what to expect from Kansas City if he suits up.

"They know I'm good. They know how to play us," Chase said of Kansas City's secondary. "That's what it is. But it's not like they got a superstar on their defense."