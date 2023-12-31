        <
          Rankins' fumble return helps Texans jump all over Titans early

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNDec 31, 2023, 07:21 PM
              DJ Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He joined ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets. He's a former athlete who finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch DJ on ESPN Radio on his show, "Talkin' Texans."
          HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are playing like a team that understands the playoff magnitude of their matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.

          With quarterback C.J. Stroud returning to the starting lineup Sunday after missing two games, he and the Texans punctuated a hot start when defensive end Jerry Hughes sacked Titans' quarterback Will Levis and forced a fumble. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was right there to scoop it and return it for a 13-yard touchdown to put Houston up 17-0.

          The Texans jumped out to a 10-0 lead after Stroud threw a touchdown to tight end Brevin Jordan.

          The Texans came into the day 8-7 and in control their playoff destiny. If they were to win this game and next week's game against the Indianapolis Colts, they would be in the playoffs regardless of if they win the AFC South or not.