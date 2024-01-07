Marcus Spears and the "Get Up" crew take a look at what lies ahead for the Eagles in the postseason. (1:46)

Why Swagu 'can't believe' the Eagles are so bad on defense (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to have leading rusher D'Andre Swift for their game Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Eagles (11-5) need to win and have the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) lose at Washington to clinch their second straight NFC East title.

Swift is listed as questionable with an illness.

Philadelphia also will be without second-leading receiver DeVonta Smith, who is ruled out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

Without Swift, Boston Scott will likely see an increased role behind Kenneth Gainwell.

Swift, in his first season with the Eagles, has rushed for a career-high 1,049 yards with five touchdowns. He also has 39 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown.