HOUSTON -- The Cleveland Browns took an early 7-3 lead on the Houston Texans off running back Kareem Hunt's fourth career playoff touchdown.

But quarterback Joe Flacco and tight end David Njoku set up the first touchdown of the NFL playoffs. Flacco found Njoku wide open dashing down the right hash marks for a 45-yard gain. He hit Njoku again on the next play for an 8-yard completion. Hunt took over from there, with a pair of hard-nosed runs, including the 1-yard touchdown plunge.

On the drive, Flacco went 4-for-4 for 69 yards off play-action.

Hunt scored again later in the second quarter. Off a shovel pass from Flacco, Hunt dashed 11 yards up the middle.

Hunt became the first Cleveland player in history to produce a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same playoff game. He also became the first NFL player since the Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in Super Bowl LIV to score a touchdown rushing and receiving in a playoff game.