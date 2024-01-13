Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' offense looks much different with quarterback C.J. Stroud under center against the Cleveland Browns than it did when Houston fell to the Browns on Christmas Eve. Stroud showed that when he threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nico Collins to put the Texans up 10-7 early in the second quarter of their AFC wild-card playoff matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the previous meeting between the two teams, Stroud was sidelined with a concussion and the Browns won 36-22.

But Stroud made an early impact Saturday. Toward the end of the first quarter, Stroud moved the Texans' offense into scoring range with a 27-yard throw to receiver John Metchie III.

Stroud then capped the drive by executing a fancy play design by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who drew up a fake toss right that turned into a tunnel screen to the left side of the field for Collins.

Collins strolled into the end zone to give the Texans the lead.

MAKE WAY FOR 12 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ftaPrZ9GH4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024

Then, after the Browns went on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Stroud & Co. answered quickly.

Stroud ran a play-action and threw a short pass to tight end Brevin Jordan. Jordan did the rest on the 76-yard touchdown reception, recording 72 yards after the catch to put the Texans up 17-14.

Stroud continued lighting up the Browns' defense right before halftime. On second-and-20, Slowik called a play-action with Collins on a crossing route, which caught the attention of three Cleveland defenders. That left tight end Dalton Schultz one-on-one with safety Ronnie Hickman. Schultz ran a post, and Stroud found him in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

That score extended Houston's lead to 24-14.

The Texans blew open the game in the third quarter, led by their defense. Browns' quarterback Joe Flacco was forced into back-to-back pick-sixes, with the first an 82-yard return by cornerback Steven Nelson to give Houston a 31-14 lead.

Linebacker Christian Harris joined the fun on the next drive, picking off a fourth-down pass and returning it 36 yards to extend the lead to 38-14.