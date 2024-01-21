Packers' Jordan Love connects with Bo Melton, Tucker Kraft for TDs

Open Extended Reactions

The fourth time was the charm for the Green Bay Packers in the red zone.

After coming up with a pair of field goals on their first three trips inside the San Francisco 49ers' 20-yard line, the Packers finally found the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Jordan Love to receiver Bo Melton to give the Packers a 13-7 lead with 9:27 left in the third quarter Saturday.

49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. slipped in coverage on the play.

It came one play after a 41-yard pass interference penalty -- also on a throw to Melton -- against cornerback Ambry Thomas. That came on a third-and-15 from the Packers' 40-yard line on a drive that was seemingly going nowhere.

Some credit for the Packers' next touchdown should go to backup linebacker Eric Wilson, who recovered a Keisean Nixon fumble at the end of a 73-yard kickoff return.

That set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Love to rookie tight end Tucker Kraft. A 2-point conversion pass to Aaron Jones gave the Packers a 21-14 lead with 5:23 left in the third quarter.