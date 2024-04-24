Buffalo Bills NFL draft preview: Positions of need and players to watch

Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The ramifications of the Buffalo Bills trading Stefon Diggs won't be fully realized until the years to come. This week, however, the first big step in moving on from their former No. 1 receiver will finally take place.

Wide receiver is clearly the Bills' biggest position of need in this week's draft, even though general manager Brandon Beane downplayed Diggs' departure and whether the team must have a clear No. 1 receiver.

"We have not filled a No. 1 role," Beane said last week. "I would say we have a group of guys as we sit here today that we believe bring different skill sets. We like the group. Would we like to add to it at some point? Yes. But I'm not sitting here thinking we have a glaring hole."

The options on the table for the Bills to draft a receiver early are, well, everything. A major trade up, moving up a couple to several spots -- as Beane has done in the first rounds of the past two drafts -- staying put at No. 28 or moving back in the draft. The Bills have never drafted a receiver on the first two days under Beane, but continuing that trend this year seems unlikely.

That doesn't mean it's a lock that the Bills will address the receiver position in the first round on Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App). While Beane has addressed many of the free-agent departures, there are a variety of positions for Buffalo to address with their 10 picks, which will almost certainly be used for some trading throughout the three days of the draft.

Here are the most notable positions to keep an eye on and potential fits early in the draft:

Defensive tackle

The Bills have the starters locked in for 2024 with Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, who re-signed with a two-year deal. Beane, however, noted after last year's draft how the team had planned to select a defensive tackle, but the board just didn't fall that way.

It's certainly a long-term need for the Bills alongside Oliver with Jones, 32, a shorter-term starter at a position that Buffalo could use some younger talent and more depth.

Names to watch: Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Byron Murphy II (Texas), if he's somehow available

Safety

With Micah Hyde unsigned and undecided on whether he will retire, and Jordan Poyer released (after which he signed with the Miami Dolphins), safety became a major need for the Bills this offseason with a new look for the first time since 2017. Taylor Rapp was re-signed and former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards signed a one-year deal, but there's still room for young players to come in and compete for starting roles.

Cam Lewis and Damar Hamlin round out the rest of the room. Addressing the position in the first two days would make sense, especially with an eye toward the future.

Name to watch: Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Edge rusher

This is a position that should always be on the table for the Bills after the investment the front office has shown in the past. With the loss of Leonard Floyd this offseason and question marks on Von Miller's play -- in addition to the ongoing investigation of Miller for allegations of felony assault of a pregnant woman -- it's a position where the Bills could use more depth. Currently, Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa are the projected starters.

Names to watch: Darius Robinson (Missouri), Chop Robinson (Penn State)

Offensive line

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown is on the last year of his rookie deal, which leaves the door open at the position if the Bills do not want to pay him after re-signing left tackle Dion Dawkins to a three-year extension this offseason.

Interior offensive line is also an area where the Bills could use some young depth.

Names to watch: OT Jordan Morgan (Arizona), OT Amarius Mims (Georgia), OT Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)