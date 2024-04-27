Open Extended Reactions

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged the NFL Network report that quarterback Matthew Stafford would like more guaranteed money on his contract, saying, "We're going to try to figure it out."

McVay said he has "had good dialogue" with Stafford about the situation, adding that the quarterback has "been working with our guys, and we will keep those things in-house."

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2022, but his salary is not guaranteed after the 2024 season.

"We're going to take a day at a time," McVay said Friday on the second night of the NFL draft. "We'll see, so we're going to try to figure it out.

"There's nothing that's more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. And I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated, and we want to work towards figuring that out."

Asked if Stafford would attend the Rams' organized team activities this spring, McVay responded that Stafford has "been working with our guys the last couple of weeks."

Last season, Stafford completed 62.6% of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was a finalist for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award a year after a spinal cord contusion ended his 2022 season after nine games.