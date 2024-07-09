Dive into Josh Hines-Allen's stats and story behind his decision to change his last name. (0:43)

The Jacksonville Jaguars' best defensive player is changing his last name.

The team announced Tuesday that two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Allen is changing his last name to Hines-Allen to pay "tribute to Joshua's maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn 'Hines' and 'Hines-Allen' on their jerseys."

Hines-Allen's sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, plays for the WNBA's Washington Mystics. Sisters Kyra Hines-Allen (Cheyney University) and LaTorri Hines-Allen (Virginia Tech, Towson) also played college basketball. In addition, Gregory Hines, Josh Hines-Allen's uncle, was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1983 after a Hall of Fame career at Hampton University, while another uncle, Keith Hines, played basketball at Montclair State.

"Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," Hines-Allen posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In a video accompanying the post he said, "My last name has been changed, but I'm still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better."

The Jaguars announced that Hines-Allen will host a jersey exchange for fans in September.

Hines-Allen, who registered a career-best and Jaguars franchise-record 17.5 sacks last season, was rewarded by the Jaguars with a five-year, contract extension in April.