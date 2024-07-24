Stephen A. Smith rebuts Ravens coach John Harbaugh's statement that Lamar Jackson is under an unfair amount of criticism. (2:34)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson made his training camp debut Wednesday, but the NFL's reigning MVP lasted only an hour.

After missing the first three days of Baltimore Ravens training camp, Jackson left the field midway through Wednesday's workout. He looked weary while walking across the field and into the team facility, and he was not feeling well, according to a source.

Jackson didn't look like himself in his first practice back. He split snaps with backup Josh Johnson, throwing one completion in team drills and one interception. He was picked off by Marlon Humphrey on an overthrown pass.

"We are going to work him back in, for sure," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said with a smile. "I know I'm being kind of a smartass. You'll have to ask him how he feels. But he was great in meetings. When we were on the field at the start [of practice], he said he was feeling good."

The Ravens have had to deal with Jackson being ill in the past. Jackson has missed at least one practice in each of his seven NFL seasons due to being sick.

Monken said the offense isn't playing catch-up without Jackson.

"We had all offseason, and Lamar was part of that," Monken said. "It's great having him back today, but I don't feel behind. We didn't stop. We are still going through the install."

The Ravens have their first off day of camp Thursday.