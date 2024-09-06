Chase: I want to beat Justin Jefferson's contract by a lot more than a penny (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots amid what he called an "aggravating" contract dispute.

Chase broke his silence Friday and said he would be willing to play this season even if the two sides cannot agree to an extension. But whether he steps on the new turf at Paycor Stadium on Sunday will be up to him.

"It's my decision," said Chase, whom the Bengals listed as questionable to play.

Chase isn't the only Bengals wide receiver who could be out Sunday. Tee Higgins has been listed as doubtful after he suffered a hamstring injury Thursday.

Chase was suited up for practice Friday, marking three straight days of participation after he did not practice throughout training camp and skipped Monday's workout before the official game week started Tuesday.

He indicated that the two sides are close to a deal and have made progress recently. Chase said he had a deadline of Friday to come to an agreement.

"It's a small chance, but who knows what'll happen then, these next couple hours?" Chase said.

Throughout the offseason, other wide receivers have received significant contract extensions, including those in his 2021 draft class as well as the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Chase's former college teammate at LSU and good friend. Asked about a report that Chase wanted to top Jefferson's $140 million deal by one cent, he bristled at that sentiment.

"If I want to beat Justin, I'm gonna beat the s--- out of Justin," Chase said. "Not by a penny, brother."

Chase said that he hadn't asked for a new deal and that the Bengals had told him before the offseason that they intended to extend his contract. However, he added that even if the team had not made that suggestion, he still would have sought an extension on a rookie deal that runs through the end of 2025.

In terms of what Chase wants in a deal, he said his stance hasn't moved.

"I mean, nothing really changed," Chase told ESPN. "Justin and CeeDee [Lamb] set the market. The market's been set. It's written for me, not me writing it."

Chase said some aspects of the guaranteed money and average annual value were still a priority for him. But just as in his last public comments, in January, he wasn't willing to give too much away.

"I'm not going to give you word for word, but some of it," Chase said.