MIAMI -- The Dolphins may be without both of their top wide receivers in their final home game of the season.

Leading receiver Tyreek Hill was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after being limited in Friday's practice with a wrist injury. Hill has played through the injury all season and hinted at possibly getting surgery after the season ends.

Jaylen Waddle, meanwhile, is doubtful for Sunday's game because of a knee injury that knocked him out of last week's loss to the Houston Texans. He missed all three practices this week.

Offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm are both listed as questionable after missing last week's game against Houston. Armstead, however, sounded optimistic about his availability for Sunday's game.

"It's been a challenge, for sure," Armstead said. "It's been a challenge just trying to navigate everything, but at the same time trying to prepare and keep my technique and all that good stuff right, but excited for Sunday."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was limited in consecutive practices to start the week as he nursed a hip injury, practiced in full Friday and doesn't carry any designation into Sunday's game.

Mike McDaniel was noncommittal when asked about linebackers Cameron Goode and Bradley Chubb, who are both approaching the end of their 21-day windows to return from injured reserve. Both players are listed as questionable after Chubb was a limited participant in all three practices this week while Goode practiced in full each day.

"I'll meet with [general manager] Chris [Grier] and talk to both those two individuals -- It was good stuff out there," McDaniel said. "I would say that during the process we had felt that Cam was a little ahead, but I would be remiss if I would rule anybody anything for this game."