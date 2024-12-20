Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will get Kenneth Walker III back Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after their leading rusher missed two games because of a calf injury.

Walker had become the Seahawks' biggest question mark this week after quarterback Geno Smith - who couldn't finish their loss to Green Bay last week due to a knee injury - said Thursday that he expects to play.

Walker was a full participant for the second straight day Friday, while backup Zach Charbonnet, who had filled in the past two games and didn't practice Wednesday because of an oblique injury, was also a full participant Friday.

"He looks really good," coach Mike Macdonald said of Walker. "I think he's confident. He had a good week of practice. Zach, same way. So we're excited about those guys."

Center Olu Oluwatimi, who was also knocked out of the game against the Packers because of a knee injury, also progressed to full participation Friday and will be available against Minnesota. The only three Seahawks with game designations are all backups who were ruled out: tight end Brady Russell (foot), safety K'Von Wallace (ankle) and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson (ankle).

Smith was a full participant all three days this week. He walked off the field after Seattle's walkthrough Friday wearing a sleeve on his right knee but no brace. He went down midway through the third quarter Sunday night after a low hit, later saying he tried to return before deciding his knee wasn't stable enough to do so.

Smith said Thursday that he was "getting better every day," while offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said that afternoon the quarterback "looked really good" in practice this week, noting he had just taken every rep that day.

"He keeps getting better every day," Macdonald said Friday. "Seems like he's in great spirits. Operating the offense really well. ... We're excited about him."

Macdonald said he wasn't sure how much Smith might be limited against the Vikings.

"I wouldn't think he would tell you he's 100 percent, but he's done everything he possibly can to be ready to go and be in a good frame of mind going into the game," Macdonald said. "But I'm not sure if and how it will show up."