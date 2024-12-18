Stephen A. Smith is critical of Kirk Cousins after another lackluster performance in the Falcons' win against the Raiders. (1:00)

Kirk Cousins did not view it as a short-term move. The quarterback said he signed with the Atlanta Falcons on March 11 not only because of the $100 million in guarantees over four years, but because it was a place where he wanted to retire.

His wife, Julie, is from Georgia, and her family, who lives in the area, are diehard Falcons fans.

But when Atlanta surprisingly drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall draft pick on April 25, it raised questions about Cousins' future.

After Tuesday, that future has arrived sooner than expected.

The Falcons named Penix the starter one day after Cousins added to his league-leading interception total of 16. The Falcons beat the Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 on Sunday to end a four-game skid, but it was hardly the type of performance that silenced the growing speculation a quarterback change was imminent. Cousins was 11 of 17 for 112 yards with a TD and the pick. His 9.0 QBR was the second lowest in the league in Week 15, better than the 3.6 by Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston (also benched Tuesday).

In comes Penix, the former Washington star who has an exceptional arm and had a 91.3 QBR last year on deep routes at the college level.

Here are five key questions facing Cousins, Penix and the Falcons, who have a 29% chance to make the playoffs, according to FPI.

Why make the move now?

Marc Raimondi: Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in the preseason that the time to bench a quarterback is when he can no longer win games. During Atlanta's 6-3 start, Cousins ranked fourth in passing yards (2,328) and was tied for fourth in passing touchdowns with 17. He was one of eight players with multiple games of four passing touchdowns this season.

Then the wheels came off.

From Weeks 10-14, Cousins became the first player since Brett Favre in 2005 to throw at least eight interceptions without a passing touchdown in a four-game span.

On Monday, it was clear the coaching staff didn't trust him. For the first time in his career, Cousins didn't throw a pass on first down in the first half and had only 17 pass attempts total.

What does the Falcons' remaining schedule look like and what are their playoff chances?

Raimondi: Penix will get his first regular-season start against the 2-12 New York Giants on Sunday at home (1 p.m., ET, Fox). The Falcons are 8-point favorites.

After that, the Falcons visit the Washington Commanders for a game flexed to "Sunday Night Football."

Atlanta finishes up at home against the Carolina Panthers. Those are three winnable games and two the Falcons should win. So, maybe Penix saves the season. If not, he still gets much-needed reps going into 2025.

What will the reaction be in the locker room?

Raimondi: Even-keeled. If Cousins remained the starter, his teammates would have fought for him. Now they'll ride with Penix, who has been supportive and a class act since his arrival.

Penix was given the locker next to that of safety Jessie Bates III, which was no accident. Bates is one of the team leaders and among the most respected players in the NFL. He has helped take Penix under his wing and kept him motivated for when the team would need him.

Michael Penix Jr. was an outstanding deep-ball passer at Washington, and it's something the Falcons have been lacking. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

How did Penix look in preseason and how can he spark the offense?

Raimondi: Penix played one game, going 9-of-16 for 104 yards without a touchdown or interception against the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons didn't play him in their other two preseason games with Morris saying they had seen enough of him.

During training camp, Penix was inconsistent at times, which isn't surprising for a rookie. But he also made some throws that made one understand why the Falcons were high enough on him to take him at No. 8. The arm talent is undeniable.

Cousins has not been able to throw the deep ball and seems to have lost velocity.

What does this mean for Cousins' future in Atlanta?

Jeremy Fowler: It's effectively over. Hard to see a scenario in which the team turns to Cousins in 2025. The Falcons made clear in their statement that Penix is the quarterback "moving forward." Translation: We aren't looking back.

That leaves the player and team weighing their options. Cousins' contract is tradeable. Paying him $62.5 million in guarantees for 14 starts is painful, but his only guarantee on the books for next year is his $27.5 million base salary. Capable veteran quarterbacks will have suitors.

At least five teams currently scheduled to draft in the top 10 in April need quarterback help, only the supply won't meet the demand in a class considered weaker at the position. Atlanta, low on leverage because of the benching, could offer to cover some of the salary to facilitate a deal. Though Cousins' market would not be as robust as younger, more productive options such as Sam Darnold, perhaps Cousins can sell improved mobility to potential landing spots in his second season after his Achilles tear. And it takes only one team to believe in his remaining skill set. Cousins has been chosen for the Pro Bowl four times, as recently as 2022.