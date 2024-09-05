        <
          NFL Week 1 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Dan Graziano
          • Jeremy Fowler
          Sep 5, 2024, 10:50 AM

          Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is finally here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the season opener. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Which of the numerous big-name quarterbacks returning from injuries that ended their 2023 campaigns are most primed for a big year? Which position battles aren't as settled as we think, and which teams could sneak their way into the playoffs? Plus, what's the latest holdout intel on Haason Reddick and Ja'Marr Chase? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 1.

          Jump to:
          QBs back from injury | Position battles
          Sleeper playoff teams | Holdout intel
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          Which big-name QB returning from a season-ending 2023 injury is primed for the best year?