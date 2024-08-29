Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Wednesday that he hasn't discussed a new deal with quarterback Geno Smith's representation.

Schneider was asked about an NFL Network report from the Puck Sports podcast earlier this month stating that Smith's camp approached the team about re-doing the quarterback's contract.

"I think I'll leave contract stuff aside," Schneider said. "There's a lot of people that want contract extensions and I'm not going to ... get into specifics of who they are and all that. But that's part of the job. It happens every year, all the time."

While Schneider didn't deny that Smith's agent broached the subject, when asked whether it would be accurate to say that the two sides discussed a new deal, he said simply "no."

Smith, 33, has two years left on the three-year, $75 million contract he signed in March of 2023, after he had made the Pro Bowl and was named AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The Seahawks have a long-standing policy of not extending contracts that have multiple years remaining. When they've tweaked contracts for purposes other than creating immediate salary-cap space -- for example, converting incentive money into per-game roster bonuses like they did for defensive tackle Jarran Reed earlier this summer -- that has been with players who are in the final year of their deal.

In February, the Seahawks converted Smith's $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus in order to free up $4.8 million in cap space. That was known as a simple restructure, which includes no new money added to the deal.

The $25 million average of Smith's deal ranks 20th among NFL quarterbacks. Over his two seasons as Seattle's starter, he ranks 11th in Total QBR.

Schneider and new coach Mike Macdonald were reluctant to commit to Smith as the Seahawks' starter earlier in the offseason. Schneider did so in March after he acquired Sam Howell in a trade, saying the former Washington Commanders starter was coming in to back up Smith.

Earlier this month, Smith missed four practices as he was evaluated for knee and hip injuries. He sat out the first two preseason games and started in last weekend's finale against the Cleveland Browns, throwing a touchdown pass on his lone drive.

"I thought Geno looked amazing in all the practices in everything," Schneider said. "He got banged up there a little bit for that week. Sam's done a great job, coming in, learning a new offense. You've go to remember, this is like learning a whole new language for these guys.

"It's the hardest job in football, period."