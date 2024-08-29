Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said Thursday that he did not consider retirement after his fifth stint in the NFL's concussion protocol since entering the league in 2018.

Ward, 27, was sidelined for two weeks after colliding with wide receiver Elijah Moore during a training camp practice. Ward returned to practice on Wednesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Ward has been cleared from the protocol.

Denzel Ward, who sustained his fifth concussion of his professional NFL career on Aug. 12 during practice, said Thursday he hasn't considered retirement. Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

"I'm not concerned about it," Ward said after practice. "I know people worry about the number and everything, but you can't let that affect me. I'm glad to be back and playing, and I can't let the receivers off that easy in this league. Looking forward to getting out there and giving them a hard time."

Ward said he had a headache after the collision and was subsequently placed in the concussion protocol. While he was sidelined, he said he and his family met with a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh.

"They reassured me and gave me the knowledge that I needed," Ward said.

Ward said he will make a helmet change this season, wearing one of the NFL's new position-specific headwear designed to reduce head injuries. Ward, who was wearing a Guardian Cap as mandated by the league when he was injured, said he did not plan to wear the cap over his helmet during regular season games.

The Browns selected Ward, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft. In April 2022, Ward signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed.