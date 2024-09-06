Taylor Swift arrives in a golf cart prior to the Chiefs' matchup with Ravens on opening night. (0:18)

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium.

The pop star arrived to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs opened their season against the Baltimore Ravens. Swift walked in rocking a denim top and skirt with a black purse and high red boots.

Swift attended multiple Chiefs games last season, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and a road matchup against the New York Jets. Kansas City had a 10-3 record last season in games she attended.

Heading into the Super Bowl, Kelce had averaged almost six catches and 78.8 yards per game with Swift in the stands, compared with 50 yards when she wasn't present. Kelce had nine catches and 93 yards in the win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.