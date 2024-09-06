Stephen A. Smith explains why he's picking the Eagles and 49ers to reach the NFC Championship Game this season. (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles are unveiling a brand-new uniform combination for Friday's game against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, in what they're calling a "unique nod" to their hosts.

The Eagles and Packers will be playing at Arena Corinthians, home to the Brazilian soccer team, SC Corinthians.

The Corinthians wear black and white and deck out their stadium in those colors, not unlike the silver and black aesthetic seen at Las Vegas Raiders games. The Eagles are tipping their cap to them by wearing black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

"We thought the uniform combination that we've never worn before was a unique nod to them," Eagles assistant general manager Jon Ferrari said, "and it got us away from the green jersey."

Green is worn by the Corinthians' big rival, Palmeiras, so it's not exactly the most loved color in those environs. Ferrari noted that the Eagles weren't "prohibited from wearing the green jersey or anything like that" but had discussions with the Corinthians about it and ultimately decided not to don green.

The Packers are wearing green jerseys and, according to Ferrari, it's safe for fans attending the game to do so as well.

"A lot has been made of that [online] but I don't think that's a concern for the fans," Ferrari said, noting the Brazilian national team has played at Arena Corinthians while sporting green as have other teams over the years.

The Eagles are technically the home team even though the game is being played at a neutral site. Perhaps their decision to go with the hosts' colors will tilt crowd support in their favor.