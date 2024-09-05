Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed tight end Noah Gray to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The deal includes $10.1 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Gray is the Chiefs' main backup to Travis Kelce. Gray joined the Chiefs in 2021 as a fifth-round draft pick from Duke. He played in 50 games in three seasons with 19 starts, including 10 last season.

Gray has 63 catches for 640 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, Gray caught 28 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns.