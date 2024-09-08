Field Yates explains why he ranks the Bengals' defense vs. the Patriots as his top choice in fantasy. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Mayo's mentality: Veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is aware that people outside of the Patriots' locker room don't expect much from the team in 2024, but he's encouraged by what he has seen. And it starts with how players are responding to first-year coach Jerod Mayo.

"The discipline aspect. The toughness," Godchaux told ESPN. "He always tells us 'I'm taking cold showers in the morning.' Football is more mental than people think. People focus on the physical -- you have to be strong -- and of course that helps. But if you don't have it up here, you have no chance."

The Patriots open the season Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS), and few are giving them a chance to win. ESPN's Football Power Index ranks them 31st out of 32 teams and projects them last to make the playoffs (6%). Why? The offense is in the midst of an overhaul, and for good reason. It has been the unit holding them back the past two seasons -- scoring just 15.6 points per game in that time frame, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

But as players finished the week of practice, they spoke with resolve of what they're attempting to build, and with the hope that they might be ready to surprise.

Such belief, some players say, is a result of Mayo's "cold shower" approach.

"When you're getting that perspective from the top, hearing that our leader is doing the little things and going out of his way to put himself in uncomfortable situations, it gets the most out of us because we follow suit. We find ways to push for that extra level, get that edge," said 10-year veteran long snapper Joe Cardona, the longest tenured player on the team and a first-time captain.

"Turning the water on cold when you get in [the shower] can seem like something little, but it's something most people don't want to do. When the team takes on that mentality, that's a part of building the culture Jerod is trying to instill."

While Mayo has taken initial steps to create a team identity in his image, there is also some carryover from Bill Belichick's historic tenure as coach from 2000-2024.

In those years, there was a sign at the exit that reminded players to "ignore the noise," which Mayo saw first-hand from his time as a player (2008-2015) and assistant coach (2019-2023). Godchaux, who enters his eighth NFL season and fourth in New England, has noticed players have also adopted a similar approach under Mayo.

"We're doing a good job not listening to what the naysayers are saying outside about the Patriots. Because at the end of the day, the game still has to be played within the white lines. That's why you have to love the game of football," he said. "There are going to be obstacles during the season, there is going to be adversity, and I feel like we have the right guys to overcome it.

"And it starts with the head coach, of course. Just being a tough coach and understanding we're going to do hard things. Also, smart. He played linebacker, in the middle of the field, made all the calls. It's just the aspect of understanding his players when it comes to being a head coach, but putting his player hat on, too."

Mayo makes his debut as a head coach on Sunday vs. the Bengals. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Godchaux, who hosted Mayo as a guest on his "Chaux Down" podcast, shared that he would run into a wall for him.

Meanwhile, Cardona, who was the NFL's 2023 Salute to Service Award winner, compared building a team culture under a first-year head coach to what he's experienced as a Lieutenant in the Navy.

"It's certainly a process and there's always going to be a learning curve. Are we there yet? Certainly not, but that's the goal," he said, before highlighting what he views as a critical part of what the Patriots hope to be under Mayo.

"Got to do the little things right. Attention to detail. For me personally, it's very familiar because that's the world I come from in the military. When you're cleaning buildings up and down, and they're getting inspected, and you miss a hair or a speck of dust, you're doing it over again. That's a very comfortable mentality for me, to do the little things to prevent the big things from happening when it all counts."

2. Brissett & Maye: Rookie quarterback Drake Maye's locker is on the end of a row, and immediately next to it is Jacoby Brissett's locker. Nine years ago, there was a similar setup.

"That used to be my locker and this was Tom [Brady's]. That's how I developed my connection with Tom," Brissett said, when asked if being neighbors with Maye helps accelerate their bond.

The rest of the row is filled with receivers, with rookie quarterback Joe Milton III at the opposite end.

3. Belichick on the 'Gram: Belichick's announcement that he's now on Instagram had some of his former players buzzing in the locker room last week.

"Everyone in here was laughing about it. His followers are going crazy right now," veteran defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale said. "He was always on top of us, saying 'be careful on social media with what you post.' But I feel like with him not coaching right now, it's good for him to engage on social media."

4. White's keys: Former Patriots running back James White will be at the Patriots-Bengals opener in Cincinnati, providing analysis for USA Radio's national broadcast. The Patriots are heavy underdogs, but White says an upset is possible if two key metrics are achieved.

"No turnovers and over 100 yards on the ground, which will help them control the game," he said, adding the importance of pressuring quarterback Joe Burrow to eliminate the possibility of explosive plays.

5. Andrews' leg injury: Center/guard Jake Andrews, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, walked through the locker room Friday on crutches and with a hard brace covering his immobilized left leg. Prior to that, there had been no known details of what led Andrews to be placed on season-ending injured reserve in early August after he had not participated in any spring or training camp practices, other than Mayo acknowledging he sustained an injury in the offseason that required surgery.

6. Trent's take: Former Patriot Trent Brown (2018, 2021-2023) is slated to start at right tackle for the Bengals, making him one of three former New England players set to play significant roles along with starting center Ted Karras and tight end Mike Gesicki.

As for whether Brown might have some extra motivation facing his former team, he said: "At the end of the day a lot of those guys are still family. The head coach, I still want to see him succeed [and] do well for a long time. I wouldn't consider this game personal at all."

7. Financial check: The Patriots rank 14th in cash spending having doled out $257,533,425, according to Roster Management System, which calculates every NFL contract. They have spent 67% of their cap space, the second-lowest total in the NFL behind the Broncos (64%). Those numbers would have increased had their big-money pursuit of receivers Calvin Ridley in free agency and Brandon Aiyuk in a trade come to fruition.

As for some leaguewide context, the Browns have spent the most in 2024 at $326,980,681, while the Raiders are last at $198,881,524. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 11th at $266,833,701.

8. They said it: "I feel like I'm walking into my calling. It's about developing people. Players win games, coaches lose games, and I'm going to do my best not to lose those games and put these guys in the best position to be successful." -- Mayo, on his mindset coaching in his first regular-season game

9. Did you know? Part I: Robert Kraft returns to the site of his first regular-season victory as Patriots owner on Sunday. On Sept. 18, 1994, quarterback Drew Bledsoe threw for 365 yards to help lead New England to a 31-28 triumph at Cincinnati. Running back Marion Butts had two touchdowns, while receiver Michael Timpson (125 yards, 1 TD) and tight end Ben Coates (108 yards) were his go-to targets.

10. Did you know? Part II: The Patriots have lost three straight season openers, tied for the longest active losing streak in the NFL. Prior to that, the franchise was 15-2 in openers from 2004-2020.