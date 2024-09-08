Ben Baby provides an update on if Ja'Marr Chase will play in the Bengals' season opener amid contract negotiations. (1:15)

A deal between the Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase before Sunday's opener against the New England Patriots is considered unlikely, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter late Saturday night.

Sources also told Schefter that a final decision on whether Chase will play Sunday, in a game in which he is listed as questionable, still had not been made as of Saturday night.

On Friday, Chase said his availability would be a game-time decision amid a contract dispute that resulted in a hold-in through all of training camp. He took part in the team's final three practices of the week. However, another issue popped up Saturday when he was added to the injury report with an illness. His availability did not change with his illness designation Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the team was proceeding with its game plan for the Patriots anticipating that Chase would play, but the source also said that Cincinnati could adjust accordingly if he did not suit up.

The three-time Pro Bowler said that he is willing to play without a contract extension when asked on Friday, his first public comments since the end of last season. He also added that while both sides appeared to be close to a deal, there was only a "small chance" that a deal would get done before Sunday.

And when it came to him playing, he was going to be the one who made the call. "It's my decision," Chase said at his locker on Friday.

Chase's running mate, wide receiver Tee Higgins, is doubtful for the opener with a hamstring injury that coach Zac Taylor said he suffered on Thursday when he was limited at practice. He did not participate on Friday. The Bengals have elevated wide receiver Kendric Pryor for depth purposes.

Cincinnati is looking to win only its second opener in Taylor's six years. The lone win came in 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Additional reporting from ESPN staff writer Ben Baby.