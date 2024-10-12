Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants faced explosive passing offenses the past two weeks. The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, with Dak Prescott and Geno Smith at quarterback respectively, have the second- and third-ranked passing attacks.

Lost amid the barrage of sacks by New York's defense, the Giants' young secondary held up just fine. The Cowboys (213 passing yards) and Seahawks (231) were held well below their season averages.

It's a positive sign after a slow start to the season for the likes of cornerbacks Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott & Co. They, much like the entire Giants secondary, have been better in recent weeks.

This is what the Giants were hoping to see as the season progressed -- incremental improvement.

"They're young," coach Brian Daboll said. "So the more play time you get, the more experience you get, the more you improve."

It will be put to the test this week again when the Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. The Bengals are fifth in the NFL in passing offense and boast the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver. They scored 38 points Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with quarterback Joe Burrow having another strong game, finishing 30 of 39 for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

"They have a huge challenge this week against this quarterback, who's one of the best in the league, and the skill set of Chase and Higgins," Daboll said.

The Giants come into the game trending in the right direction. Here's a closer look at the secondary:

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is coming off his best game of the season at Seattle in which he helped limit DK Metcalf to 55 yards. Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

CB Deonte Banks

The 23-year-old is coming off his best game of the season in Seattle where he helped limit DK Metcalf to 55 yards while also forcing a fumble and having a game-high three passes defended. This came on the heels of criticism from his position coach for his effort (or lack thereof) while trying to chase down Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb on a long touchdown. This is the response the Giants wanted to see from last year's first-round draft pick. "Just stay confident," Banks said. "Never lose my confidence. Be me." Maybe this will be the turning point. Banks has given up a team-high 20 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns as the nearest defender, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) is getting more comfortable in new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's zone-heavy schemes and the results are showing. Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

CB Cor'Dale Flott

The fellow 23-year-old has been bouncing from inside to outside and from outside to inside for the much of the past two years. The past few weeks he seems to have settled on the outside with much better results. He has given up only 65 yards as the nearest defender in the past two games combined. "Once I get in that groove, it gets the fire lit," Flott said. The third-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft is more comfortable in new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's zone-heavy schemes and the results are showing. The Giants are playing zone at a slightly higher than 60% clip this season. It has been an adjustment for Flott and the young defensive backs.

Quarterbacks had a 71.0 rating against Giants' Nick McCloud, left, last year, the best among Giants cornerbacks. John Jones-Imagn Images

CB Nick McCloud

For some reason, the Giants always seem to be wanting to replace McCloud, 26, despite solid results. Quarterbacks had a 71.0 rating against him last year, the best among Giants cornerbacks. McCloud started each of the past two weeks in the slot and gave up only three catches for 48 yards as the nearest defender. He matched up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle and kept him quiet most of the afternoon. "I felt like I did my job," McCloud said. "If you put on the tape and ask my coaches and my teammates, I feel like they would say the same thing." But now he moves to the bench with rookie Dru Phillips (calf) healthy and Flott settled opposite Banks.

Giants rookie cornerback Dru Phillips (22) has made an immediate impact with his physicality and aggressiveness. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

CB Dru Phillips

The rookie has made an immediate impact with his physicality and aggressiveness. Phillips, 22, is tied for second on the team with three tackles for a loss despite sitting out almost two full games. His pass coverage has been equally sticky with just 41 yards given up on seven receptions (5.9 yards per catch). Phillips returned from injury Sunday and picked up right where he left off. He played 23 snaps (40%) in Seattle. That will increase at the expense of McCloud as he gets back to full strength.

Giants safety Tyler Nubin is one tackle behind linebacker Micah McFadden for the team lead with 30. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

S Tyler Nubin

The second-round pick took a costly angle several weeks back on Lamb's long touchdown catch and run. But he has been an aggressive tackler and a force at times near the line of scrimmage. Nubin, 23, is one tackle behind linebacker Micah McFadden for the team lead with 30. Gradually, he has become more comfortable and it has showed in his play. "Definitely getting there," he said. "Every game I feel a bit more comfortable just getting the experience, things that might not come up in practice because of the speed of the game and things like that. I'm definitely starting to get it for sure." It has been about figuring out the angles for Nubin. The athleticism and instincts are there.

Safety Jason Pinnock is considered the veteran of the Giants' secondary even though he's only 25 years old and in his fourth professional year. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

S Jason Pinnock

He's considered the veteran of the group even though he's only 25 and in his fourth professional year. Pinnock is only in his second season as a full-time starter. He's a playmaker with high-end athleticism, as evidenced by his three sacks, three tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. But he's also learning Bowen's defense and it has led to some struggles for the safeties -- getting organized on the back end. The lapses seem to be getting limited in recent weeks and Pinnock has done a good job covering his deep half of the field. The Giants have limited big plays, giving up only five passes this season 20-plus air yards.