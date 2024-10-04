Ryan Clark and Bart Scott discuss whether Stefon Diggs will get revenge against his former team, the Buffalo Bills. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without several key players in Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans, with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Austin Johnson, and safety Taylor Rapp all ruled out by coach Sean McDermott on Friday.

Oliver suffered a hamstring injury in practice Thursday, while the other injuries took place in the game. Johnson (oblique), Rapp (concussion protocol) and Shakir (ankle) have not practiced this week. Shakir is the team's leading receiver through four games with catching 18 of 19 targets for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Curtis Samuel is among the receivers that will have more of a role in his absence.

"Thankful we have Curtis, and a couple other guys that we move around and everything," coach Sean McDermott said. "... [Shakir's] a very important player to us, very good player and a guy that Josh has a lot of confidence in and rapport built up with, so, we'll miss him, no doubt, but again, another opportunity for somebody to step up."

Coach Sean McDermott said that he had not yet have the conversation with head athletic trainer Nate Breske on how long Oliver's injury will keep him out. On the active roster, the team's available defensive tackles will be starter DaQuan Jones, rookie DeWayne Carter and Zion Logue, signed off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad this week with Eli Ankou and Branson Deen available on the practice squad.

On the active roster, the team's available defensive tackles will be starter DaQuan Jones, rookie DeWayne Carter and Zion Logue, signed off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad this week with Eli Ankou and Branson Deen available on the practice squad.

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir will be out with an ankle injury this week as Buffalo takes on the Houston Texans. Shakir did not practice this week after being hurt in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With Rapp out, second-round pick Cole Bishop will get his first NFL start alongside Damar Hamlin.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and nickel corner Taron Johnson (forearm) have been limited in practice all week and will be questionable for the game. Bernard was injured in Week 2, while Johnson has been out since the first drive of Week 1.

McDermott said that he continues to feel that Bernard is ahead of Johnson, who remained in a non-contact jersey for Friday's practice, but they will see how Friday goes and progress from there.